Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

World, Asia

Xi held in-depth communication on 'regional situation' with PM Modi: China

ANI
Published : Oct 16, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2019, 1:08 pm IST

According to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, the Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed.

Xi has pointed out that India and China should play a leading role in regional connectivity construction, and create a smoother connectivity network, and work together to contribute to the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Xi has pointed out that India and China should play a leading role in regional connectivity construction, and create a smoother connectivity network, and work together to contribute to the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement. (Photo: File | ANI)

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent Chennai visit held in-depth talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the strained ties between India and Pakistan and encouraged all parties concerned to solve the current issues through dialogue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

At a press briefing on Xi's recent visit to India and Nepal, Wang said, "Both India and Pakistan are friendly neighbours of China, and the Chinese side hopes that the two countries can properly manage and control differences and improve their relations."

The Chinese minister said that prior to his South Asia trip, Xi listened to the views and propositions of the Pakistani side in his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"In Chennai, President Xi Jinping had in-depth communication on the regional situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and encouraged all parties concerned to solve the current issues through dialogue," he added without any mention of Kashmir.

Xi emphasised that "the Chinese side sincerely expects sound China-India relations, China-Pakistan relations and India-Pakistan relations" and expects to see all sides working together to promote regional peace and stability and achieve common development and prosperity.

According to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, the Kashmir issue was not raised or discussed during the second informal summit between Modi and Xi at the seaside resort of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu during October 11-12.

Xi Jinping also elaborated on the Chinese side's propositions on enhancing 'China-India Plus' cooperation and stressed that the cooperation can be gradually expanded to other countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa on the basis of the existing 'China-India-Afghanistan' cooperation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister noted that Xi has pointed out that India and China should play a leading role in regional connectivity construction, and create a smoother connectivity network, and work together to contribute to the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that the "duet of the Chinese 'dragon' and the Indian 'elephant'" serves best the "fundamental interests of the two countries".

Tags: xi jinping, narendra modi, wang yi, china-india relations
Location: China, Hebei, Renqiu

Latest From World

The strike appears more limited than other such operations against Iran this year after the downing of an American drone in June and an alleged attack by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on oil tankers in the Gulf in May. (Photo: File)

US carried out secret cyber strike on Iran after Saudi oil attack: report

In the photos released by state news agency KCNA, Kim is seen riding alone on a large white horse through snowy fields and woods on Mt Paektu, the spiritual homeland of the Kim dynasty. (Photo: AFP)

'Defiant message' as North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides white horse on sacred mountain

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

The prominent Indian-American economist was speaking to reporters ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank. (Photo: File)

Important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check, says IMF chief economist

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

2

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

3

Google abandons Pixel 4 India launch

4

Flipkart ups ante against Amazon; to set up unit for food retail in India

5

New major iPhone warning as Apple continues to be disaster zone

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham