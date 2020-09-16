Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

  World   Asia  16 Sep 2020  Shinzo Abe's cabinet resigns ahead of Suga becoming Japan's new PM
World, Asia

Shinzo Abe's cabinet resigns ahead of Suga becoming Japan's new PM

ANI
Published : Sep 16, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2020, 11:32 am IST

Yoshihide Suga, the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, is set to take office as Japan's Prime Minister today

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, receives flowers from Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga after Suga was elected as new head of Japan's ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election, in Tokyo. (AP)
  Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, receives flowers from Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga after Suga was elected as new head of Japan's ruling party at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election, in Tokyo. (AP)

Tokyo: With Yoshihide Suga set to assume office as Japan's new Prime Minister, the entire Cabinet of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe submitted their resignation on Wednesday.

According to a report by Kyodo News, Yoshihide Suga, the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, is set to take office as Japan's Prime Minister on Wednesday, with the immediate focus on reviving a battered economy while keeping the coronavirus under control.

 

According to an earlier poll, Suga had secured 377 votes, followed by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida with 89 votes and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba with 68 votes.

Kyodo News further reported that Suga has vowed to push forward with Abe's policies, including "Abenomics," a mix of measures including monetary easing and fiscal stimulus aimed at beating deflation and spurring growth in the world's third-largest economy.

On August 28, Shinzo Abe had announced his decision to step down citing poor health.

Tags: yoshihide suga, shinzo abe cabinet, japan new pm

