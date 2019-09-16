Monday, Sep 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:13 AM IST

Pakistani popstar lands in legal trouble after threatening PM Modi with snakes, python

ANI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 9:48 am IST

The officer said Rabi Pirzada had regularly been uploading videos and photographs of these animals, which prompted action against her.

A Pakistani pop star Rabi Pirzada, whose video of threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue with snakes and crocodiles went viral, has been fined for keeping exotic animals at her beauty salon. (Photo: ANI)
Islamabad: A Pakistani pop star Rabi Pirzada, whose video of threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue with snakes and crocodiles went viral, has been fined for keeping exotic animals at her beauty salon.

Pakistan's Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department has initiated legal action against Pirzada for keeping exotic animals including an alligator, four pythons and snakes as pets at her beauty salon, The News International reported.

In a video that went viral, Pirzada was seen cradling a python while several other reptiles including snakes and an alligator were seen slithering on the floor. She berated India for revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir and lashed out at Modi.

"As a Kashmiri girl, I am ready with all these snakes to gift it to PM Narendra Modi. All my friends are however peace friendly," she said in the video, before breaking into a song to show her solidarity towards the people of Kashmir."

On August 17, Pirzada released a song on Kashmir issue on her Twitter handle. In another tweet, she said, "We Kashmiri's love Pakistan, always have, always will."

DG Wildlife Protection Sohail Ashraf told media that keeping exotic animals including alligators, pythons, snakes and other reptiles as pets was a violation of the Wildlife Act.

The officer said Rabi Pirzada had regularly been uploading videos and photographs of these animals, which prompted action against her. Rabi would have to hand over all these animals to the Wildlife Protection Department, he further added.

While talking to a Pakistani news channel, Pirzada chided the department for taking action against her while citing the video in which she was threatening Modi.

"What will India say, that she is facing the law for carrying out a video against Modi, I would've respected Wildlife if they would've done this before the video," she said.

