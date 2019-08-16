Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

World, Asia

South Korea claims North Korea fires two unknown projectiles in East Sea

PTI
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 10:37 am IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also wrote a three-page letter to Trump, in which he expressed his unhappiness over the military drills.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)
 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said two missiles were fired under his supervision. (Photo: AFP)

Pyongyang: North Korea, on Friday, fired two unidentified projectiles into East Sea said South Korea. The nature of the projectiles is not clear yet.

The latest launch came just five days after Pyongyang fired two short range ballistic missiles, reported Yonhap News Agency.

So far, North Korea has undertaken five projectile test since July 25, likely in a show of protest against the ongoing joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has downplayed the testing, outlining that no part of the Singapore agreement was being violated through the launches -- a facet which was referenced in the letter.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also wrote a three-page letter to Trump, in which he expressed his unhappiness over the military drills.

He also offered a "small" apology for testing the short-range missiles, according to Trump. Kim reiterated that the testing would stop when the exercises end.

Tags: north korea, ballistic missiles
Location: North Korea, Pyongyang-si, Pyongyang

Latest From World

The anti-India protest, organised by Pakistani groups and Sikh and Kashmiri separatist outfits, was demarcated with metal barriers from a pro-India demonstration outside India House, during which placard-waving crowds disrupted the flow of traffic and chanted slogans. (Photo: AP)

Pak-backed protesters target Indian diaspora celebrating I-Day in London, 4 arrested

He was electrocuted at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville and pronounced dead at 7:27 pm local time (00:27 GMT). (Photo: AP)

Murder convict picks electrocution over lethal injection in final hours

'The return of these artefacts to India is a warm and friendly gesture by the UK and US agencies, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanashyam said'. (Photo: Twitter)

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. (Photo: AP)

Dayton gunman had cocaine, Xanax, alcohol in his system during attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Ancient artefacts from India repatriated in UK on Independence Day

2

Fantasy or strategy? Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark

3

Apple iPhone 11 Pro to borrow Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s best feature

4

OnePlus confirms its next radical smartphone

5

Insider exclusive reveals radical new Samsung Galaxy handset

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham