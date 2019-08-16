Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

World, Asia

Malaysia to quiz controversial preacher Zakir Naik over racist remarks

REUTERS
Published : Aug 16, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2019, 9:42 am IST

The move came after he said Hindus in Malaysia had '100 times more rights' than Muslim minority in India.

Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India. (Photo: File)
 Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India. (Photo: File)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian authorities will summon controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for questioning after he allegedly made racially sensitive remarks in the multi-ethnic nation, the government said on Thursday.

The move came after several ministers demanded Naik's expulsion on Wednesday after he said Hindus in Malaysia had "100 times more rights" than the Muslim minority in India.

Zakir Naik, who has lived in Malaysia for about three years and faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, has come under fire for comments allegedly pitting the country's ethnic and religious minorities against the ethnic Malay majority, who are predominantly Muslim.

Police will question Zakir Naik and several other individuals and groups for making "racially-tinged statements" and for spreading false news that has affected public sensitivities, Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said.

"I would like to remind all parties, including non-citizens, that enforcement agencies under my ministry will not think twice to take legal action against anyone who attempts to threaten public harmony and peace," Muhyiddin said in a statement.

Asked for comment, a representative for Zakir Naik told Reuters he would first need to study the minister's statement. Race and religion are sensitive issues in Malaysia, where Malay Muslims make up about 60 percent of a population of 32 million

The rest are mostly ethnic Chinese and Indians, most of whom are Hindus.

Zakir Naik, who has repeatedly denied the charges against him in India, has said his detractors were quoting him out of context to malign him.

State news agency Bernama quoted Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as saying this week that the controversial Islamic preacher cannot be sent back to India because of fears for his safety.

"If any (other) country wants to have him, they are welcome," Mahathir added. India banned Naik's Islamic Research Foundation in late 2016, accusing him of encouraging and aiding its followers to "promote or attempt to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups".

Tags: zakir naik, racial remark, muhyiddin yassin, mahathir mohamad
Location: Malaysia, Perak

Latest From World

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AP)

US Muslim lawmakers barred by Israel; AIPAC, Democrats object

The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia. (Photo: Representational image)

Mexico finds 65 lost Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan migrants

The arrested Indian crew members the Master, Chief Officer and two Second Mates were aboard the Panama-flagged supertanker that was detained off Europa Point in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, last month. (Representational Image)

24 Indians aboard Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 released in Gibraltar

The arrested crew members of Grace 1– the Master, Chief Officer and two Second Mates – were aboard the Panama-flagged supertanker that was detained off Europa Point in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory on the Spanish coast, last month. (Photo: AP)

24 Indian sailors held on Iran ship in Gibraltar freed

MOST POPULAR

1

Insider exclusive reveals radical new Samsung Galaxy handset

2

Snapdragon 865 leaked benchmark sinks Apple iPhone XS

3

Huge iPhone leak reveals Apple’s best kept secret

4

Shocking: Apple accidently confirms 2019 iPhone 11 details

5

Human chain formed by CRPF jawans to help local cross flooded bridge

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham