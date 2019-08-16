Friday, Aug 16, 2019 | Last Update : 06:39 PM IST

4 killed, 12 injured in Quetta mosque blast

Quetta: At least four people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a blast inside a mosque in Quetta's Kuchlak area on Friday.

The explosion was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED), which was planted inside the mosque, reported Geo News.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, and an emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta, police said.

Police have cordoned off the area. A bomb disposal squad has been called in. Further details are awaited.

