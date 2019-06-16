Sunday, Jun 16, 2019 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan to get USD 3.4 billion in budgetary aid from Asian Development Bank

REUTERS
Published : Jun 16, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2019, 9:41 am IST

The ADB financing would come on top of the IMF loan, with most of the funds to be disbursed in the current fiscal year.

Last month, Pakistan reached an accord in principle with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year, USD 6 billion bailout package aimed at shoring up its fragile public finances and strengthening a slowing economy. (Photo: File)
 Last month, Pakistan reached an accord in principle with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year, USD 6 billion bailout package aimed at shoring up its fragile public finances and strengthening a slowing economy. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan will receive USD 3.4 billion in budgetary support from the Asian Development Bank (ABD), the de facto finance minister said on Saturday, as the government seeks help to overcome a ballooning balance of payments crisis.

Last month, Pakistan reached an accord in principle with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year, USD 6 billion bailout package aimed at shoring up its fragile public finances and strengthening a slowing economy.

The ADB financing would come on top of the IMF loan, with most of the funds to be disbursed in the current fiscal year.

"The ADB will provide USD 3.4 billion in budgetary support," de facto Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh said on Twitter.

"USD 2.2 billion will be released this fiscal year (FY), starting in the first quarter of FY 2019-20. This will help the reserve position and the external account."

The first disbursement is to "cover such policy reform areas as trade competitiveness, energy sector and capital markets development," Pakistan's Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Financial crises have shaken the world's sixth-largest nation repeatedly over the years, threatening the stability of a nuclear-armed state plagued by terrorism.

Political analysts say that while the IMF programme may help stabilise the economy, it could bring more hardship due to austerity measures.

The government unveiled its first federal budget under the government of new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday aimed at meeting the terms of the IMF loan, and included a number of expected belt-tightening policies.

Officials had forecast growth of 4 per cent for the next financial year, but after Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar delivered his budget speech to parliament on Tuesday, the government released a budget document showing it had trimmed its growth estimate for the coming year to 2.4 per cent.

The government has already slashed its year to June 2019 growth forecast to 3.3 per cent from the 6.2 per cent predicted at the time of the last budget. The IMF estimates growth of about 2.9 per cent during the same period.

Inflation, which hit 9 per cent in May, is seen accelerating to between 11 per cent and 13 per cent during the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Under the IMF's terms, Pakistan is also expected to let the rupee currency weaken to help correct an unsustainable current account deficit and cut its debt while trying to expand the tax base in a country where only 1 per cent of people file returns.

Tags: pakistan, asian development bank, imf, loan, economy
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

Flights in and out of Newark were delayed for about an hour while passengers deplaned and the aircraft was moved, the FAA said, adding that its investigators were en route to the airport. (Representational Image)

New York-area airport briefly closed after plane lands on flat tires

Turkish officials were the first to report the murder and have continued to press Saudi Arabia for information on the whereabouts of his dismembered body. (Photo: File)

Khashoggi's death very paiful, stop politically exploiting case: Saudi crown prince

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Dushanbe. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Iranian counterpart, Vietnam's VP

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

2

Baseus Encok S17 review: Tune in, zone out and get lost in the music

3

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

4

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

5

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham