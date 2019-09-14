Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

World, Asia

Photographer who shot iconic Tiananmen Square 'tank man' dies at 64

AFP
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 1:55 pm IST

American authorities confirmed the death of 64-year-old Charlie Cole in Bali, where the Texan had been a long-time resident.

Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture of a man in a white shirt, carrying a shopping bag in each hand, striding out into the road the day after troops killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in the heart of Beijing. (Photo: Social Media)
 Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture of a man in a white shirt, carrying a shopping bag in each hand, striding out into the road the day after troops killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in the heart of Beijing. (Photo: Social Media)

Jakarta: The photographer who snapped the defining image of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown -- a solitary man defiantly blocking the path of a column of tanks -- has died in Indonesia, according to US officials.

American authorities confirmed the death of 64-year-old Charlie Cole in Bali, where the Texan had been a long-time resident.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," a state department official told AFP.

Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture of a man in a white shirt, carrying a shopping bag in each hand, striding out into the road the day after troops killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in the heart of Beijing.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, stopped in front of a column of tanks and armoured vehicles stretching far down the road, later climbing onto the vehicle to engage in a conversation with one of the tank crew as gunshots crackled in the air.

"Tank Man" has become one of the defining images of the 20th century, but the image remains largely unrecognised in China due to censorship of the image and the wider crackdown.

His mystique has been reinforced by his subsequent disappearance, probably at the hands of Chinese security forces.

Several photographers captured Tank Man's lone figure on film that day. A picture of the scene by Jeff Widener of the Associated Press, snapped from the balcony of the Beijing Hotel, was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize.

Tags: tiananmen square, charlie cole, world press photo award, pulitzer prize
Location: Indonesia, Jakarta Raya

Latest From World

Cameron Ortis faces five charges under Canada's criminal code and its Security of Information Act. (Photo: Representational)

Senior Canadian intelligence officer arrested on charges of spying

Dozens of victims have described him as a sexual predator who used young women as his sex slaves. Prosecutors have pledged to charge any co-conspirators. (Photo: AFP)

US University head admits giving approval of gift from Jeffrey Epstein

The US President made the statement on the White House lawn before leaving for Baltimore when a reporter asked if he and the US first lady had discussed e-cigarettes or vaping with their teen son Barron. (Photo: File)

'Don't vape,' Donald Trump, wife Melania tell teen son Barron: report

The chain's Washington branch was listed at number nine in the survey. (Photo: Twitter)

Trump praises one of his hotels on Twitter, says it's 'best in the world'

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

2

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

3

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

4

Dream Girl box-office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer mints Rs 10.05 cr on day 1

5

Meghan Markle’s sweet tribute to Princess Diana

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham