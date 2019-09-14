Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

World, Asia

Kartarpur: 5000 pilgrims can visit daily; free pick and drop, medical services

ANI
Published : Sep 14, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2019, 5:47 pm IST

The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is nearly four kilometers away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India.

Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539. (Photo: File)
 Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Closing gap on a number of key issues, India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed that over 5000 pilgrims can visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib every day using the corridor and would be provided free pick and drop, medical services, and lunch during the yatra, Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said.

The discussions in this regard were held during a special meeting on the Kartarpur corridor between the two countries in Lahore.

The two sides agreed that the Indian citizens will be given a corridor card at the beginning of the yatra, while their passports would be submitted to the management and would be given back to them upon their return.

"Daily, 5000 Yatri will visit the Gurudwara. Timings will be from Namaz a Fajr to Namaz a Magrab," the ETPB said.

PKR 10 lakh would be spent per day to provide free lunch to all the pilgrims. In addition, free medical services will be provided to the yatris, and rangers will be deployed at all times for their security.

"Noble Global Company will provide pick and drop services from/to a fixed point. Lunch would be served free of cost to all the yatris. Rs 10 Lakh per day will be spent for Yatris' lunch at the cost of Rs 200 per person," said the ETPB

The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is nearly four kilometers away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India. Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.

Tags: kartarpur corridor, gurudwara kartarpur sahib, guru nanak dev, gurdwara darbar sahib

Latest From World

Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the Mission in the Congo Leila Zerrougui offered her condolences to the family and friends of the peacekeeper, as well as to the people and Government of India. (Photo: Representational | Twitter)

Indian peacekeeper’s body found in Congo lake

Fights erupted in Hong Kong on Saturday with political rivals trading blows in a mall and Beijing supporters using Chinese flags to assault opponents on a street, deepening the city's polarisation after months of pro-democracy protests. (Photo: AFP)

Fights break out as Hong Kong's polarisation deepens

Cole won the 1990 World Press Photo award for his picture of a man in a white shirt, carrying a shopping bag in each hand, striding out into the road the day after troops killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters in the heart of Beijing. (Photo: Social Media)

Photographer who shot iconic Tiananmen Square 'tank man' dies at 64

Cameron Ortis faces five charges under Canada's criminal code and its Security of Information Act. (Photo: Representational)

Senior Canadian intelligence officer arrested on charges of spying

MOST POPULAR

1

Vistara to start daily flight on Delhi-Indore route from October 26

2

Eating glass for 40 years to have fun, claims MP lawyer

3

Apple’s scariest iPhones ever

4

Weirdly horrible problems with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

5

Gifts received by PM Modi up for sale, price from Rs 200 to Rs 2.5 lakh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham