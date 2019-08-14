Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 12:00 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan writes to UNSC, urges convening of session on J&K issue

ANI
Published : Aug 14, 2019, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2019, 10:23 am IST

Pakistan Foreign Minister said Pakistan will not provoke a conflict but India should not mistake it restraint for weakness.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka on Tuesday in this regard, reported Sputnik (Photo: File)
 Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka on Tuesday in this regard, reported Sputnik (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to urgently convene a session on India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and revoking of Article 370.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka on Tuesday in this regard, reported Sputnik

"I wish to request that you convene an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council... to consider the situation arising from the recent aggressive actions by India which pose a threat to international peace and security," the letter said on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan will not provoke a conflict but India should not mistake it restraint for weakness.

It is not clear how the 15-member council would respond to Pakistan's request.

According to Al Jazeera, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters at the UN that the council had received a letter from Pakistan and "will discuss that issue and take a proper decision."

Poland holds the presidency of the council for August.

India, last week, revoked provisions of Article 370 that accorded special status to the region and passed a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The new union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will come into existence on October 31.

A rattled Pakistan has initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.

Tags: united nations security council, shah mehmood qureshi, article 370

Latest From World

The move comes after Zakir had recently alleged that the Hindus in Malaysia are more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Mahathir Mohamad. (Photo: File)

Minister urges action against Zakir Naik for denigrating Hindu Malaysians

Photo: Representational image

China denies US Navy ship visits to Hong Kong amid unrest

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido. (Photo: File)

Guaido warns Venezuela's Maduro over moves to advance legislative elections

Deputy Secretary of State John J Sullivan made a trip to Bhutan this week. (Photo: AP)

US diplomat calls for rule-based order in Indo Pacific region after Bhutan visit

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

2

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

3

Vir Chakra for Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthanam

4

OnePlus fans! There’s a new flagship TV in the town

5

Exciting Xiaomi foldable phone details emerge

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham