Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 11:30 AM IST

World, Asia

Palestine honours Indian with 'Star of Jerusalem' award

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 9:15 am IST

Palestinian president thanked the awardee for serving Palestine and Jerusalem, the third holiest city for Muslims.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AP)
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AP)

Jerusalem: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has conferred an Indian national with the Star of Jerusalem medal, one of the highest honours given to foreign nationals by the Palestinian Authority.

At an event organised to honour Sheikh Mohammad Munir Ansari on Thursday evening, Abbas thanked him for serving Palestine and Jerusalem, the third holiest city for Muslims, with distinction.

The Palestinian President said the Ansari family's presence in the old city of Jerusalem reflects the strong traditional ties between Indian and Palestinian people.

He also called upon for strengthening people to people contact between India and Palestine. Abbas plans to send Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to India soon to boost tourist inflows from there which can contribute to strong bonding between the two people.

Representative of India, Sunil Kumar, who was present the event, also appreciated the role played by the Ansari family in strengthening Indo-Palestine ties.

Sheikh Munir Ansari is the Director of Indian Hospice, a unique and historic monument in the heart of the Holy city, which has become a symbol of India's heritage and presence in the old city of Jerusalem going back to over 800 years.

The Indian hospice has been under the direct supervision of a representative from India since 1924. Sheikh Munir Ansari's father, Sheikh Nazir Hassan Ansari, was appointed the first Sheikh of the Hospice from whom the mantle passed on to the incumbent who was born in Jerusalem in 1928 and has spent his whole life here.

In 2011, India has honoured Sheikh Munir Ansari with the Pravasi Divas Samman, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians.

In the 12th century, Baba Farid, the famous sufi saint from Punjab visited Jerusalem on pilgrimage and prayed in seclusion for 40 days at the current site of the Hospice.

It later became a pilgrimage site for Indian pilgrims visiting Jerusalem and was dedicated as a charitable waqf property in trust for a pious purpose.

The place where Baba Farid is said to have prayed has become a major attraction for Indian tourists visiting Jerusalem. Almost every prominent Indian leader who has visited the region has paid a visit to the site and the hospice continues to host Indians visiting the Holy Land.

The hospice also received a grant from the Ministry of External Affairs for its renovation.

Tags: palestine, india
Location: Palestine, Gaza

Latest From World

PM Narendra Modi attending the SCO summit in Bishkek. (Photo: ANI)

'Koi dua-salaam nahin hua' between Modi, Imran at SCO meet: report

During a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz at the sidelines of the summit, Khan spoke to Salman's interpreter and walked off before the message could be translated to the king. (Photo: FIle)

Imran Khan breaks diplomatic protocol at SCO summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan reiterates need for dialogue with India amid spiralling tensions

That would be Charles, Prince of Wales, whom Trump had met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain. (Photo: File)

Trump gets trolled for ‘Prince of Whales’ error

MOST POPULAR

1

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

2

Upgraders beware! Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn’t all that it’s made out to be

3

Exciting Apple iPhone 11 leak suggests three huge, best-in-class upgrades

4

Trump gets trolled for ‘Prince of Whales’ error

5

Uber enlists ‘Qute’ to take on India's choked, polluted roads

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham