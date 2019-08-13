Hong Kong airport cancels all departures after blockade by protesters

‘Airport ops at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all departure flights have been cancelled,’ a statement said.

Hong Kong: Authorities at Hong Kong airport on Tuesday cancelled all departing flights after pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility for a second day.

“Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all departure flights have been cancelled,” a statement on the airport website said.

“All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible.”

The statement did not immediately make clear if flights were still arriving.

An earlier statement announcing that check-ins had been suspended said that flights were still arriving.

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded into the airport for the second consecutive day and blocked passengers from reaching entrances to the departure area in both terminals.

It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancellation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally.