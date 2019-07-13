Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

World, Asia

Sri Lanka PM to appear before Parliamentary committee to probe Easter attacks

ANI
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 4:00 pm IST

PM said that the government hopes to adopt laws to curb terrorism while looking forward to working with international agencies as well.

Wickremesinghe said that steps have been taken to revive the tourist industry which had faced adverse impacts owing to the bombings. (Photo: AFP)
 Wickremesinghe said that steps have been taken to revive the tourist industry which had faced adverse impacts owing to the bombings. (Photo: AFP)

Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he would appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks that claimed 258 lives and would provide all available information, according to a media report.

The prime minister made the remarks after his government on Thursday defeated the no-confidence motion that accused it of failing to prevent the Easter Sunday bombings despite receiving intelligence inputs from India.

The motion, moved by the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, was defeated by a vote of 119-92 after two days of debate.

Emphasising that his government will uncover the truth behind the attacks, Wickremesinghe, in a statement, said the committee has been set-up to probe the lapses in communicating intelligence warnings which were received prior to the tragedy, the Times Online reported.

He said that the government hopes to adopt new laws to curb global terrorism while looking forward to working with international intelligence agencies as well.

Rejecting claims that the country's activities had been stalled since the terror attacks, he said that several projects concerning housing, economy and employment are going on, the report said.

Wickremesinghe said that steps have been taken to revive the tourist industry which had faced adverse impacts owing to the bombings.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts on April 21 that tore through three churches and three high-end hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka's deadliest terror attack since the devastating civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) ended in 2009.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings which killed 258 people, including 11 Indians, and injured hundreds.

Tags: easter bombings, sri lanka
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Latest From World

'Canterbury firearms owners' attitude towards this process has been outstanding.' (Photo: Representative Image/File)

New Zealand gun owners hand over weapons after mosque killings

Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, the bishop of Buenaventura, would say a prayer intended to purge the area of demonic infestation. (Photo: Representational | AP)

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

Trump said ICE would focus mainly on people with convictions, including gang members, but also others. (Photo: AP)

Immigration raids set for the weekend: Trump

The latest rule would compel the citizens to keep their car clean. (Representational Image)

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

2

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

3

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely will dominate wearables

4

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

5

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham