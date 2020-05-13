Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,954

624

Recovered

24,896

443

Deaths

2,437

22

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Asia

Wuhan to test all residents after handful of new infections

AP
Published : May 13, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2020, 1:58 pm IST

A cluster of six new cases was found in one part of the city, the first local infections reported in Wuhan since the lockdown was eased

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Wuhan. (AFP)
 A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Wuhan. (AFP)

Bangkok: Authorities in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began were moving forward Wednesday with efforts to test all 11 million residents for the virus within 10 days after a handful of fresh infections were found there.

China, the first nation to put a large number of its citizens under lockdown and the first to ease those restrictions, has been strictly guarding against any resurgence.

District health commissions and neighbourhood committees in the city of Wuhan have been told to develop a plan to test all residents in their jurisdictions, local media reports said. The directive also said the testing should focus on the elderly, densely populated areas and places with mobile populations.

A person who answered the mayor’s hotline in Wuhan on Wednesday said local districts had been given 10 days to carry out the tests. The official declined to give his name because she was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The first cases of the new coronavirus were found in Wuhan in December, and by the end of January, the government had placed the entire city and the surrounding region, home to more than 50 million people, under strict lockdown.

A cluster of six new cases was recently found in one part of the city, the first local infections the government has reported in Wuhan since before the lockdown was eased in early April.

It wasn’t clear how many people would actually still need to be tested, as one expert at Wuhan University told the Global Times newspaper that up to 5 million residents of Wuhan have already been tested since the outbreak began.

Tags: wuhan, new cluster, cases, coronavirus, covid-19, update
Location: China, Hubei, Wuhan

Latest From World

Representational Image. (AP)

Australian church fined for selling bleach as virus cure

A woman runs across London Bridge, backdropped by Tower Bridge, as she exercises in central London. (AFP)

Work and exercise restrictions ease in England

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AFP)

UN chief urges faith leaders to challenge hate speech

Representational Illustration.

South Korea raises age of sexual consent from 13 to 16

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham