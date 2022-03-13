Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

  World   Asia  13 Mar 2022  China returns to mass shutdowns as COVID-19 cases surge
World, Asia

China returns to mass shutdowns as COVID-19 cases surge

ANI
Published : Mar 13, 2022, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2022, 3:07 pm IST

Meanwhile, an outbreak of the omicron variant in Shanghai saw schools shuttered again

Workers wait to collect deliveries for a lockdown community in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 Workers wait to collect deliveries for a lockdown community in Beijing. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China has once again resorted to mass shutdowns of its cities, including schools and markets as the country experiences the most significant surge in COVID-19 cases since the early days of the pandemic, media reports said on Saturday.

The Chinese authorities have shut down the city of Changchun in Jilin province, a city of nine million residents, The Age reported.

 

At the same time, the authorities have ordered the construction of makeshift hospitals in the city, and also in the eastern port city of Qingdao.

Meanwhile, an outbreak of the omicron variant in Shanghai saw schools shuttered again, while officials are said to be looking at diverting all international flights away from the financial centre to ease pressure on quarantine hotels.

China isolates all virus cases, including those in the community, as part of its COVID Zero policy, the report said.

The situation is not at ease even in the autonomous region of Hong Kong. About 300,000 Covid-19 patients and their close contacts in Hong Kong are now under home quarantine, according to the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam. The city chief also highlighted that it would be challenging for the authorities to keep up if the cases keep rising at the current rate.

 

According to China's National Health Commission, China on Saturday reported 1,807 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Domestic infections topped 1,000 on Friday for the first time since the peak of the original Wuhan outbreak, a tally that has ballooned from just over 300 cases a day in less than a week.

Of the total infections, 1,412 were reported in the North-eastern province of Jilin.

Tags: china covid-19 cases, china lockdown
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Latest From World

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (Photo: AP/File)

Air raid alerts added by Google for Android phones in Ukraine

In this file photo taken on July 9, 2019 The McDonald's logo is seen outside a restaurant in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

McDonald's, Starbucks, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

China says friendship with Russia is 'rock solid'

A Ukrainian man rides his bicycle near to a factory and a store burning after been bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Russia announces opening of humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, other cities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham