Friday, Mar 13, 2020

Following China's suit, Nepal too suspends permits to Mount Everest

Published : Mar 13, 2020
Updated : Mar 13, 2020, 11:05 am IST

The development comes after coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by WHO

Kathmandu: Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.

Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP.

"The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month," Bhattarai said.

