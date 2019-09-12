Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:20 PM IST

'Kulbhushan Jadhav won’t get second consular access,' says Pakistan: reports

Pakistan first offered consular access to Jadhav on Aug 2 but India insisted that access should be 'effective and unhindered.'

India has maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by from Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Dr Mohammad Faisal, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan said on Thursday, "There would be no second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav."

Pakistan on Thursday said that India would not get second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the retired Indian Navy officer who has been sentenced to death by a military court on the basis of extracted confession of "espionage and terrorism" following a closed trial in April 2017.

Pakistan had first offered the consular access to Jadhav on August 2 but India had insisted that the consular access should be "effective and unhindered."

On September 2 India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav in the presence of Pakistani officials. It was a recorded meeting.

After Pakistan announced in April 2017 that Jadhav has given death sentence by a military court, India moved the ICJ, rejecting Pakistan's allegations about Jadhav's involvement in spying and subversive activities.

The ICJ in July had asked Pakistan to comply with the Vienna Conventions and provide consular access to Jadhav and to ensure "effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences".

India has maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by from Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business.

