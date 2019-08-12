Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

World, Asia

Typhoon Lekima affects more than 6 million people in China

ANI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 8:54 am IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 8:54 am IST

The typhoon has left 32 people dead in its wake while 265,500 hectares of crops have been affected.

Typhoon Lekima has affected at least six and a half million people in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian, since making landfall last week. (Photo: Representational Image/File)
 Typhoon Lekima has affected at least six and a half million people in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian, since making landfall last week. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Beijing: Typhoon Lekima has affected at least six and a half million people in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian, since making landfall last week.

People have been affected in Shanghai as well, Xinhua reported quoting Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management. Around 1.46 million people have been relocated as part of rescue efforts until now.

The typhoon has left 32 people dead in its wake while 265,500 hectares of crops have been affected. About 35,000 houses have been damaged while 3,500 homes have collapsed. 16 people remain missing are search efforts are underway.

Disaster relief fund amounting to 30 million yuan or USD 4.28 million has been allocated for the disaster relief fund by the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Finance to Zhejiang Province.

Tags: typhoon lekima, china, chinese ministry of emergency management
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Latest From World

At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department. (Photo: ANI)

51 killed as monsoons trigger landslides in Myanmar

Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo: ANI)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa named SLPP's presidential candidate

Khan's remarks came in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to the region and pass a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan attacks India over abrogation of Article 370

In Zhejiang, the typhoon damaged more than 173,000 hectares of crops and 34,000 houses. (Photo: ANI)

Typhoon Lekima: 28 dead, 20 missing in east China

MOST POPULAR

1

Major warning issued for Apple’s 1.4 billion iPhone and iPad users

2

Massive Apple leak suggests 5 new iPhones this year

3

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

4

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

5

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham