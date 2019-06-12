Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:45 PM IST

India votes in favor of Israel against Palestinian human rights group at UN

Israel had objected to Palestinian rights group Shahed being given an observer status in UN bodies

PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: PTI)

Israel: In a major diplomatic shift, India voted in favour of Israel-caked resolution in the United Nations Economic and Social Council against a Palestinian human rights group.

Earlier, Israel had objected to Palestinian rights group Shahed being given an observer status in UN bodies.

Israel’s deputy chief of mission in India, Maya Kadosh took to Twitter to thank India:

Israel believes that Shahed has ties with Hamas, a global terrorist organisation.

“The resolution, initiated by the Israeli delegation to the United Nations against the granting of status, was adopted by an overwhelming majority of the members of the UN Economic and Social Council,” Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Israel introduced a draft decision on the same. The draft decision was supported by 28 countries, including India and 15 countries voted against and five abstained.

Besides India, countries voting in favour of the decision were Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Following the voting, Shahed’s application was turned down by the Council.

