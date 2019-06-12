Wednesday, Jun 12, 2019 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

World, Asia

Global respectability behind talks with India, says former Pak envoy

ANI
Published : Jun 12, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2019, 8:56 am IST

India and Pakistan have disputes like many countries but others do not have national ideologies revolving around opposition to others.

Haqqani explained that Pakistan inherited one-third of British India's army, which had originally been raised for the Second World War. (Photo: File)
 Haqqani explained that Pakistan inherited one-third of British India's army, which had originally been raised for the Second World War. (Photo: File)

Washington: Former Pakistan ambassador to the United States, Hussain Haqqani, has said that Pakistan's recent initiatives for talks with India must be seen in the context of the economic and international pressures on Pakistan.

"Pakistan tends to engage in talks with India for global respectability, but its dominant military is unable to shed its ideological aversion to normal ties with India," he observed.

Haqqani wrote in an article recently that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right to have determined that "talks for talks' sake are meaningless as long as Pakistan refuses to change its view of its larger neighbour as a permanent enemy."

Speaking to reporters in Washington, he reiterated his view that another high-level meeting between Indian and Pakistani officials would be fruitless unless it is accompanied with dismantling of Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure and giving up the notion of India and Pakistan being permanent enemies.

"Between 1950 and December 2015, when Modi dropped in on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, leaders of the two countries have met 45 times," Haqqani noted, but talks have never led to a stable peace.

"The door to negotiations must never be considered permanently shut but nor should dialogue be an end in itself," he remarked.

Haqqani is currently Director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute and is considered an uncompromising critic of the Pakistani establishment and Jihadi ideology.

In Haqqani's view hostility towards India emanates from Pakistan's national ideology based on religious identity and antipathy towards India cultivated by the military that dominates the country.

India and Pakistan have unresolved disputes like many countries, he said, but other countries do not have national ideologies revolving around opposition to others.

Haqqani explained that Pakistan inherited one-third of British India's army, which had originally been raised for the Second World War.

"Unlike other armies, Pakistan's military was not raised in proportionate to an external threat. It needs a threat proportionate to its size to justify its claims on the meager resources of a low-income country," he observed.

Tags: hussain haqqani, pakistan, india, narendra modi
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

On Monday, Trump also said Mexico would soon disclose part of the agreement with no details other than saying that portion would have to be taken up by the Mexican Congress. (Photo: File)

'Biggest part of deal with Mexico has not been revealed,' tweets Trump

Washington is seeking to rebuild momentum in stalled talks with Pyongyang, aimed at getting North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. (Photo: File)

Wouldn't have let Kim Jong Un's brother become CIA informant: Trump

Talking about the budget presented by his government, Khan said it reflected the

Pakistan to probe corruption; forms high-level commission

US PresidentDonald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. (Photo: AP)

Amid nuclear tension, North Korea sends 'warm', 'very beautiful' letter to US

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Take home pizza for free by just following this rule; find out here

3

Watch: 'Dobby the elf' captured on security camera, video goes viral

4

Kylie Jenner and Stassie's twinning bikini picture will make your jaw drop

5

‘May my age also be yours’: Rabri Devi wishes Lalu Yadav on his 72nd birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham