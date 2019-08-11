Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

World, Asia

Pak men angry over Article 370 vandalise Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Lahore

PTI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 9:12 am IST

The nine-feet statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. (Photo: ANI)
 Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. (Photo: ANI)

Lahore: A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised on Saturday by two men in this Pakistani city.

The nine-feet statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was unveiled at the Lahore Fort in June.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the leader of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

Police have arrested the culprits and registered an FIR under the country's blasphemy laws against them.

The two men were angry after India revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspects belonged to Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan of Maulana Khaim Rizvi.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority that is responsible for the matters of the Lahore Fort has expressed shock and vowed to repair the statue soon after Eid.

"This is quite an unfortunate incident. We will enhance security at the Lahore Fort so that no such incident should take place in the future, Walled City of Lahore Authority spokesperson Tania Qureshi told PTI.

"The statue's restoration will be carried out from next week. Once it is repaired it will be opened for the public again."

Tags: maharaja ranjit singh, article 370 revoked
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

Latest From World

The four Palestinians, all of them men, were allegedly armed with AK-47 assault rifles, hand grenades and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. (Photo: Representational)

4 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli troops in Gaza Strip

A month before Jeffrey Epstein's death by apparent suicide in a New York prison, a federal indictment cast light on what prosecutors said was a sprawling network of high school and college students lined up by young recruiters and then forced to satisfy the hedge fund billionaire's insatiable sexual appetite. (Photo: File)

‘Little Black Book’: How Jeffrey Epstein built network of victims

A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire in a mosque near the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday, injuring one person before being overpowered by an elderly worshipper, police and witnesses said. (Photo: AFP)

1 injured after gunman goes on shooting spree at mosque in Norway; suspect held

Maliki also urged the Security Belt Forces to withdraw from the positions that they have seized during the past few days. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Yemen conflict: Saudi Arabia invites govt, other parties for urgent peace talks

MOST POPULAR

1

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

2

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

3

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

4

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

5

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham