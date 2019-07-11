Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:16 PM IST

World, Asia

Cannot 'prejudge' ICJ's decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case: Pakistan FO

PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 5:58 pm IST

The ICJ has announced, in a statement on July 4, that it will deliver on July 17 its judgment in the Jadhav case.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. (Photo:file)
 Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. (Photo:file)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said it cannot "prejudge" the decision of the International Court of Justice in the former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's case on July 17. Jadhav, 48, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

India moved the ICJ in May 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav. "We cannot prejudge the judgment," Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said at his weekly news briefing. He, however, said that Pakistan has fully contested the case before the Hague-based ICJ.

The ICJ has announced, in a statement on July 4, that it will deliver on July 17 its judgment in the Jadhav case. "A public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. (local time) at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the Court, will read the Court's decision," it said.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Tags: international court of justice, pakistani military court, kulbhushan jadhav

Latest From World

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiss Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter agreeing to build on an already strong relationship, according to an official statement from the British government.

UK, Switzerland seal post-Brexit deal on security, terror

It all started on September 13, 1959 when Soviet probe Luna 2 smashed into Mare Imbrium, its 390 kilograms (859 pounds) of mass vaporizing, no doubt, on impact. (Photo: AP)

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

'Misaligned economic policies, including large fiscal deficits, loose monetary policy, and defence of an overvalued exchange rate, fuelled consumption and short-term growth in recent years, but steadily eroded macroeconomic buffers, increased external and public debt, and depleted international reserves,' IMF said. (Photo: ANI)

IMF blames Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, PLM-N for Pakistan's economic crisis

The engine of the Akbar Express was completely destroyed in the accident while three compartments were also damaged, police said. (Representational Image)

At least 14 killed, 79 injured in Pakistan train collision

MOST POPULAR

1

Lok Sabha staffers working till late hours to get food, transport facilities

2

Kartik Aaryan buys flat in Mumbai and it has very interesting backstory; read

3

Renault launches facelifted duster at Rs 7.99 Lakh

4

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fi spied

5

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham