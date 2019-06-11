Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 10:55 AM IST

World, Asia

Zakir Naik feels he is not going to get fair trial in India: Malaysian PM

PTI
Published : Jun 11, 2019, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 11, 2019, 9:25 am IST

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said that his country has the right not to extradite Zakir Naik to India.

Zakir Naik, a 53-year-old radical television preacher, reportedly left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to largel Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. (Photo: File)
 Zakir Naik, a 53-year-old radical television preacher, reportedly left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to largel Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. (Photo: File)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said that his country has the right not to extradite controversial preacher Zakir Naik to India, since the fugitive evangelist claims he will not get a fair trial back home, according to a media report.

Zakir Naik, a 53-year-old radical television preacher, reportedly left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to largel Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency.

"Zakir in general feels that he is not going to get a fair trial (in India)," Mahathir was quoted as saying by The Star newspaper.

He compared the situation to Australia refusing to extradite former police commando Sirul Azhar Umar, who was sentenced to death in Malaysia in 2015 for killing a Mongolian model.

"We requested Australia to extradite Sirul and they are afraid we are going to send him to the gallows," the prime minister said.

Zakir Naik was charged by the Enforcement Directorate in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency FIR that was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The probe agency had said last month that Zakir Naik received crores of funds in his and his trusts'' bank accounts from unidentified "well wishers" over the years for his speeches that spread "hatred and incited Muslim youth" to take up terrorism.

The Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), Mumbai-based charity trust promoted and controlled by Zakir Naik, "allegedly received funds in the form of donations and zakat (a form of alms giving in Islam) from domestic as well as overseas donors from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Malaysia among others," the ED said.

Tags: zakir naik, malasiya, extradite, mahathir mohamad, india
Location: Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur

Latest From World

The preliminary results indicated that Tokayev won a clear victory among the seven candidates. (Photo: ANI)

Tokayev has won presidential election with 70.76 pc votes: Kazakhstan EC

In recent months, Trump has imposed additional tariffs on Chinese products worth USD 200 billion and he has ordered for another round of tariffs on rest of the Chinese imports amounting to USD 300 billion. (Photo: File)

China will be left with no other option but to enter into trade deal with US: Trump

A college intern from India was sentenced to 60 months in prison for providing tech support to a telemarketing scam that duped close to two dozen people of nearly a million dollars. (Representational Image)

Indian-origin college intern in US jailed for tech scam worth over USD 900,000

'Preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another,' he was quoted as saying by the CNN. (Photo: FDNY | Twitter)

Helicopter crash-lands on roof of Manhattan building, pilot killed

MOST POPULAR

1

'We owe it to our planet,' says Canadian PM; to ban single-use plastics by 2021

2

World’s most costly painting on Saudi prince’s yacht: Report

3

Telangana cop sings to spread awareness on crime

4

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

5

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham