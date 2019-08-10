Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

World, Asia

By revoking J&K special status Modi has 'accepted defeat': Masood Azhar

ANI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 7:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 8:04 am IST

Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31.

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the UN designated Azhar as a global terrorist in May after China lifted its technical hold on a proposal floated by US, UK and France in the UNSC following the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo: AFP)
Bahawalpur: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief and UN-proscribed terrorist Masood Azhar has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "accepted his defeat" over the Kashmir issue by stripping its special status and said that industrialists will buy land there which will result in Kashmiri Muslims "losing their existence".

According to a purported message circulated on 'Telegram' on August 7, Azhar alleged that Modi has "thrown an axe on his foot" by going ahead with the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The mujahideens...have approached near their destination. Due to the fear, the ant grew wings and the jackal is on its way to the city. The Modi government has admitted his humiliation and defeat by revoking the special status of Kashmir and he has thrown an axe on his foot. One chapter of Ghazwa-e-Hind (holy war against India) and of 'jihad' Kashmir has been completed," the message appeared in 'Aurora Intel' under the name of the author Faran Jeffery.

"Modi...thinks that if the special status of Kashmir is over, Hindu capitalists like Ambani, Mittal and Jindal will buy whole Kashmir...and then they will earn money through tourism and forbidden acts while Kashmiri Muslims will lose their existence," Azhar said, adding that such a dream "will never be fulfilled".

In a major diplomatic victory for India, the UN designated Azhar as a global terrorist in May after China lifted its technical hold on a proposal floated by US, UK and France in the UNSC following the Pulwama terror attack. In the last 10 years, Beijing had put technical holds four times.

New Delhi launched intensive diplomatic efforts to designate Azhar as a global terrorist following the Pulwama attack in February which killed 40 CRPF personnel. JeM had taken responsibility for the ghastly attack.

Earlier this week, the Indian Parliament had passed a resolution to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and a bill bifurcating it into two Union Territories.

The move rattled Pakistan which initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his nod to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, making it into law. The Bill provides for the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh without legislature and a separate one for Jammu and Kashmir with legislature.

Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31.

