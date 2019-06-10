Former Pak president Asif Ali Zardari arrested by top anti-corruption body

Zardari was arrested in relation to a bank accounts fraud case. He had asked for a bail which was rejected and was followed by the arrest.

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials reached Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday to arrest the former president. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the fake bank accounts case.

