Former Pak president Asif Ali Zardari arrested by top anti-corruption body

Published : Jun 10, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
Zardari was arrested in relation to a bank accounts fraud case. He had asked for a bail which was rejected and was followed by the arrest.

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials reached Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday to arrest the former president. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the fake bank accounts case.

A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials reached Zardari House in Islamabad on Monday to arrest former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

