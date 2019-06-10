Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

2 Indians arrested for stabbing another Indian to death

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 8:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 8:19 pm IST

Initial investigations revealed that a quarrel broke out among the three tenants.

Personnel from Israel's national emergency services, Magen David Adom (MDA), arrived at the apartment shortly after the incident was reported. (Photo: Representational image)
 Personnel from Israel's national emergency services, Magen David Adom (MDA), arrived at the apartment shortly after the incident was reported. (Photo: Representational image)

Tel Aviv: Two Indians have been arrested after they allegedly stabbed another Indian to death here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as a 40-year-old Indian national, was stabbed in their shared apartment on Neve Sha'anan Street, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

He was pronounced dead after being rushed to Ichilov Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed that a quarrel broke out among the three tenants, following which two of them -- aged 40 and 60 -- were taken to the hospital with stab injuries.

Personnel from Israel's national emergency services, Magen David Adom (MDA), arrived at the apartment shortly after the incident was reported.

"The man who was 40 years old was seriously injured and the other, about 60, was in moderate condition," Haaretz quoted the services as saying.

