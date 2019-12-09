Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:11 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan: Lahore HC to hear Maryam's petition for removal of name from ECL today

ANI
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 2:21 pm IST

Maryam urged the LHC to declare the order of putting her name on the ECL as null and void and terming it illegal.

'The memorandum issued on August 20, 2018, was illegal. I have been regularly appearing in the courts and therefore, I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition,' Maryam argued in her petition. (Photo: ANI)
 'The memorandum issued on August 20, 2018, was illegal. I have been regularly appearing in the courts and therefore, I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition,' Maryam argued in her petition. (Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday will hear a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz which seeks the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL), Pakistani media reported.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi will hear the petition, which was filed on Saturday, a day after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved the Supreme Court against the LHC's decision to grant bail to Maryam in Chaudhry Sugar Mills investigation, reported the Express Tribune.

Maryam's name was placed on the no-fly list by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal cabinet on NAB's request on August 20, 2018.

Maryam, who is the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, argues in her petition that her name was placed on the ECL without her stance on the matter being heard.

"The memorandum issued on August 20, 2018, was illegal. I have been regularly appearing in the courts and therefore, I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition," Maryam argued in her petition.

She further urged the LHC to declare the order of putting her name on the ECL as null and void and terming it illegal.

The petition further read, "I am under a lot of mental stress due to my father's illness and he also needs me. I should be granted permission to travel abroad till a final verdict on the petition."

Tags: maryam nawaz, pml-n, lhc, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Latest From World

Rajapaksa said that the region as a whole requires to forge new avenues of cooperation to steer the Organization to be more effective in addressing the emerging challenges. (Photo: File)

Lanka firmly committed to SAARC, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Alshamrani, who was killed by a sheriff’s deputy during the rampage at a classroom building Friday, was undergoing flight training at Pensacola, where members of foreign militaries routinely receive instruction. (Photo: Facebook)

Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting

A 34-year-old transport minister and lawmaker has been tapped to become Finland's youngest Prime Minister ever and its third female government leader. (Photo: Twitter)

Finland’s Sanna Marin, 34, becomes world’s youngest-serving Prime Minister

Following the Singapore summit, Trump said Kim had agreed to destroy “a major missile engine testing site,” without naming the facility. (Photo: File)

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has 'everything' to lose, says Donald Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

2

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

3

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

4

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

5

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham