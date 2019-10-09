Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

World, Asia

China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: report

REUTERS
Published : Oct 9, 2019, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 3:08 pm IST

Xi told Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear.

Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue. (Photo: File)
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a meeting in Beijing that the right and wrong of the situation was clear, the report said.

Xi added that the parties should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

Tensions over Jammu and Kashmir have risen sharply since August when New Delhi scrapped its special under Article 370.

Xi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai later this week.

