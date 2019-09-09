Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 07:58 AM IST

India will receive S-400 air defence missile systems in 18-19 months: Russia

ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 7:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 7:56 am IST

Last month, Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Lavrov to discuss ways to advance bilateral cooperation.

India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs. (Photo: AFP)
 India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs. (Photo: AFP)

Russia: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.

"The advance payment has been received and everything will be delivered in strict accordance with the schedule, within about 18-19 months," Yuri Borisov told state-owned broadcaster Rossiya-1.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was in Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss ways to further advance bilateral cooperation.

India had signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5 last year for long-term security needs.

