Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

World, Asia

After Samjhauta, Pak suspends Thar Express over Kashmir dispute

REUTERS
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 4:08 pm IST

Thar Express runs weekly between the towns of Khokrapar in Pakistan and Monabao in India.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Friday it will halt the last train service running to India, after New Delhi revoked special status for its portion of the Kashmir region claimed by both countries.

“We have decided to shut down the Thar Express as well,” Pakistan’s railways minister Sheikh Rasheed told reporters, in reference to the weekly service running between the towns of Khokrapar in Pakistan and Monabao in India.

“As long as I am railways minister, no train will operate between Pakistan and India.”

Tags: article 370, pakistan, thar express
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

Authorities said that near the hanging bodies was a banner bearing the initials of the notoriously bloodthirsty Jalisco drug cartel and a threat to a rival gang. (Photo: ANI)

19 killed in Mexico gang war

Cyntoia Brown, 31, whose murder conviction at 16 years of age galvanized A-list celebrities to campaign for criminal justice reform, was freed from prison after Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted her clemency earlier this year. (Photo: Facebook)

Sex-trafficking victim set free in case championed by Kardashian, Rihanna

India and Bhutan share a special and time-tested partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect. (Photo: ANI)

Modi to visit 'trusted friend' Bhutan on Aug 17

Maryam, along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas appeared before an accountability court today. (Photo: AFP)

Court reserves verdict on NAB's appeal for physical remand of Maryam Nawaz

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

2

3 pound oyster caught in western France

3

Forget latest Android flagship! Now is the perfect time to buy this smartphone

4

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

5

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham