Deep roots, strong relationship: PM Modi plants tree at Sri Lanka president's house

PM Modi is in Sri Lanka on the second leg of his first foreign visit after the elections last month.

A plaque put next to the sapling read 'Asoka Saraca asoca, planted by Prime Minister Modi in Colombo on June 9, 2019.' (Photo: Twitter)

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today planted a sapling of an evergreen Ashoka tree at the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's residence.

"Deep roots. Strong relationship. PM @narendramodi and President @MaithripalaS plant a sapling at the President's House," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

A plaque put next to the sapling read ''Asoka Saraca asoca, planted by Prime Minister Modi in Colombo on June 9, 2019."

PM Modi was given a ceremonial reception at the President's House in Sri Lanka. He arrived in Colombo from Maldives, where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.

PM Modi's visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka demonstrates the priority that India attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, Foreign Ministry sources said.