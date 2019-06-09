Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 06:09 PM IST

World, Asia

Deep roots, strong relationship: PM Modi plants tree at Sri Lanka president's house

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 5:00 pm IST

PM Modi is in Sri Lanka on the second leg of his first foreign visit after the elections last month.

A plaque put next to the sapling read 'Asoka Saraca asoca, planted by Prime Minister Modi in Colombo on June 9, 2019.' (Photo: Twitter)
 A plaque put next to the sapling read 'Asoka Saraca asoca, planted by Prime Minister Modi in Colombo on June 9, 2019.' (Photo: Twitter)

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today planted a sapling of an evergreen Ashoka tree at the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's residence.

PM Modi is in Sri Lanka on the second leg of his first foreign visit after the elections last month.

"Deep roots. Strong relationship. PM @narendramodi and President @MaithripalaS plant a sapling at the President's House," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

A plaque put next to the sapling read ''Asoka Saraca asoca, planted by Prime Minister Modi in Colombo on June 9, 2019."

PM Modi was given a ceremonial reception at the President's House in Sri Lanka. He arrived in Colombo from Maldives, where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.

PM Modi's visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka demonstrates the priority that India attaches to the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Tags: pm modi, maithripala sirisena, pm modi in sri lanka
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Latest From World

Absconding liquor Baron, Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK, was seen attending India's match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Vijay Mallya spotted at Oval, says 'I am here to watch the game'

Police said the incident happened in the early hours of May 30 after the two women got on the bus in north London headed to the Camden Town neighbourhood. (Photo: Facebook/ Melania Geymonat)

UK police bail 5 teens arrested over bus attack on lesbian couple in London

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that Washington stood ready to impose more tariffs on China if President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping fail to strike a deal at the G20 summit later this month in Osaka. (Photo: AP)

G20 says worsening trade wars pose risk to world economy

Pushing through the legislation could spark more protests or even a return to the unrest of 2014, but backtracking might embolden opponents and anger Beijing. Several senior Communist Party leaders in China have voiced support for the bill. (Photo: AP)

Huge Hong Kong protest against China extradition law

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

2

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

3

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

4

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

5

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham