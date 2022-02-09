Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

  World   Asia  09 Feb 2022  South Korea regrets Hyundai Pak's offensive post as India erupts
World, Asia

South Korea regrets Hyundai Pak's offensive post as India erupts

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 9, 2022, 9:36 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2022, 9:36 am IST

India on Tuesday said it had summoned the South Korean ambassador and conveyed to him New Delhi’s displeasure on the Hyundai post

New Delhi sought “appropriate action” by Hyundai and said there would be “no compromise” on the matter as it involved the territorial integrity of India. (Image credit: Twitter)
 New Delhi sought “appropriate action” by Hyundai and said there would be “no compromise” on the matter as it involved the territorial integrity of India. (Image credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: With a furious New Delhi taking serious note, South Korea on Tuesday expressed “regret” for the offence caused to India by a provocative social media post put out on Monday by Hyundai Pakistan (the South Korean automobile giant’s Pakistan-based wing) on Pakistan’s “Kashmir Day” that was subsequently deleted. India on Tuesday said it had summoned the South Korean ambassador the same day (Monday) and conveyed to him New Delhi’s displeasure on the Hyundai post put out from Pakistan.

South Korean foreign minister Chung Eui-yong called external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday and “regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post”.

 

The controversy continued to rage across the social media Tuesday after two America-based global fast-food chains also found themselves in the same controversy after other provocative Kashmir-related social media posts reportedly put out by their outlets in Pakistan, with one of them later apologising in India while the other clarified it does not support such posts. Both these controversial posts put out from Pakistan were also reportedly deleted.

According to reports, the Pakistan-based wings of some other foreign companies also put up such controversial posts in what may have been a carefully-planned move by Islamabad to create a furore in India to focus global attention on the Kashmir issue.   

 

In Hyundai’s case, New Delhi sought “appropriate action” by Hyundai and said there would be “no compromise” on the matter as it involved the territorial integrity of India, with the Indian ambassador in Seoul also demanding an explanation from the Hyundai headquarters there. Welcoming foreign investment by all companies, New Delhi demanded that “such companies or their affiliates refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity”. India also noted that “a statement was issued by Hyundai Motors conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on political or religious issues”.

 

Pakistan observes what it calls “Kashmir Day” every year on February 5 to highlight its claims on Jammu and Kashmir and express support for the “Kashmir cause”. On Monday, Hyundai Pakistan’s official Twitter handle put out the message: “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom”.  The post had a picture of Kashmir’s iconic Dal Lake with a houseboat on it and a barbed wire drawn across.

In a statement on the Hyundai episode, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “We had seen a social media post on the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, 6th February 2022, our ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai headquarters and sought an explanation. The offending post had been removed subsequently. The ambassador of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) was summoned by the ministry of external affairs yesterday 7th February 2022. The strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise. We expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues.”

 

Tags: india vs south korea, pro-pakistan message, hyundai social media post
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From World

Cyclists ride past a traditional Chinese gateway during a day murky from fog and pollution in Beijing, on Oct. 26, 2007, top, and the same location on Feb. 5, 2022. Beijing’s air still has a long way to go, but is measurably better than past years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Explainer: How China got blue skies in time for Olympics

Taliban fighters walk on a park road, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

'Terrorist groups' enjoy freedom in Afghanistan: UN experts

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

Soldiers take part in the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russia at 70 per cent of Ukraine military buildup: US Officials

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham