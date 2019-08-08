Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz taken into NAB custody: Pakistan

ANI
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 2:56 pm IST

She was taken into custody before meeting her father at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, according to Geo News.

Lahore: Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam was supposed to present herself at the NAB office at 3 pm (local time) today.

The PML-N Vice President was previously jailed in the Avenfield corruption case last year, along with her father and husband.

All three were released from jail within a few months before Nawaz was sent to jail again in Lahore in relation with the Al Azizia Steel Mills case.

