Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:12 AM IST

World, Asia

Imran Khan writes to Modi, seeks Kashmir talks

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 12:22 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 12:22 am IST

Khan said Pakistan desires the resolution of all problems, including that of the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Islamabad/New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday said Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi to resolve all reconcilable problems, including the Kashmir issue, according to a media report, a day after India said there will be no bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek.

In a letter to Mr Modi congratulating him on his second term as the Prime Minister of India, Mr Khan said talks between the two nations were the only solution to help both countries’ people overcome poverty and that it was important to work together for regional development, the Geo TV reported.

Mr Khan said Pakistan desires the resolution of all problems, including that of the Kashmir issue. This is the second time after Mr Modi was re-elected to power that the Pakistani premier has expressed his desire to work together with India for the betterment of their peoples.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also wrote to his new Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, saying that Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi on “all important matters” and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region.

Mr Qureshi said, “Islamabad wants talks with New Delhi on all important matters and remains committed to efforts for establishing peace in the region.” Sources said Mr Qureshi had written the letter congratulating Mr Jaishankar on his recent appointment as foreign minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Mr Qureshi had last month exchanged pleasantries with the then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj at the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting of the SCO at Bishkek on May 21 and 22. In her address then, Ms Swaraj had referred to the Pulwama terror attack — carried out on February 14 this year by the Pakistan-based terror group JeM — as a “raw wound”. She had also pointed out that India is “determined to fight firmly resolutely” against the menace of terrorism.

It may be recalled that India on Thursday had said “no bilateral meeting” has been planned between Mr Modi and Mr Khan on the sidelines of the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan on June 13 and 14.

But the timing of Mr Qureshi’s letter suggests that Pakistan could be keen on either a formal bilateral meeting or at least an informal “pull-aside” one on the sidelines of the SCO conference between the two leaders.

Tensions between the two countries worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after India’s military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26 and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day.

On May 26, breaking the ice in bilateral ties, Mr Khan spoke to Mr Modi congratulating him on the massive electoral victory in the general elections and expressing his desire to work with him towards the advancing the objective of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.

Mr Modi on his part called for creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region. India has rejected Pakistan’s offer of talks, maintaining that terror and talks cannot go together.

Tags: imran khan, narendra modi

Latest From World

The dignitaries discussed important elements of the bilateral ties with emphasis on development partnership and cooperation in the hydropower sector. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Jaishankar discusses key elements of ties with Bhutan's top leadership

Violence erupted on Monday after the military stormed the main camp of the protesters here in a bid to break up the agitation. (Photo: ANI)

Death toll climbs to 113 after crackdown on protesters in Sudan

Captain Fazal Mahmud of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was denied entry at the immigration of Doha International Airport in Qatar on Thursday after it was found that he travelled without passport, the airline officials said. (Photo: Twitter)

Pilot who went to pick up B’desh PM Hasina fails to carry passport, caught

She entered the keynote session, went up on- stage and shouted,

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

MOST POPULAR

1

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

2

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Apart from iTunes, Apple killed off another fan-favourite

4

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

5

Collector gives up air conditioners for malnourished children

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham