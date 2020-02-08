Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

No Indian on quarantined Japan ship tested positive for coronavirus

As many as 61 of some 3700 people onboard the vessel have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus

Several Indians are onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off the Japanese coast, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, adding that none of them have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus.

"Many Indian crew and some Indian passengers are onboard the cruise ship #DiamondPrincess quarantined off Japan due to #Coronavirus. None have tested positive, as per the latest information provided by our Embassy," Jaishankar tweeted, adding that the government is closely following the developments.

As many as 61 of some 3700 people onboard the vessel have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, the NHK World reported earlier today. These include 21 Japanese, eight Americans, five Australians, and five Canadians.

The luxury cruise liner has been under quarantine since Monday and will remain so for 10 more days.  

