Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:54 PM IST

World, Asia

Indian-origin Singaporean judge joins Brunei Supreme Court

PTI
Published : Oct 7, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2019, 5:43 pm IST

All part-time judges appointed to the Supreme Court of Brunei are designated as judicial commissioners.

Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Singapore: An Indian-origin Singaporean judge has been sworn in by Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah as a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court of the sultanate, a media report said on Monday.

Kannan Ramesh's appointment is for a two-year period and the 54-year-old Justice will continue to hold his position as a full-time judge of the Supreme Court of Singapore.

"I am humbled by the invitation to be a member of the Brunei Darussalam judiciary. It is an honour and a privilege. I very much look forward to working with (the Brunei Supreme Court's) Chief Justice Steven Chong and the many august members of the Brunei Bench," Ramesh said.

As a judicial commissioner of the Supreme Court of Brunei, Justice Ramesh will spend up to a month in Brunei each year to read, hear and write judgments primarily on commercial cases and certain civil ones, The Straits Times reported.

All part-time judges appointed to the Supreme Court of Brunei are designated as judicial commissioners.

This has no bearing on the judge's seniority nor his jurisdiction, powers, duties or authority when hearing cases, the report said.

Welcoming Justice Ramesh's new appointment, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said, "This appointment will strengthen cooperation between the two courts and deepen the already close ties between Singapore and Brunei. It will also raise Singapore's international standing and reputation as a legal and judicial centre."

In the Singapore Supreme Court, Justice Ramesh was appointed judicial commissioner in May 2015.

This is not the first time a Singaporean judge has been appointed in a foreign court.

Justice Quentin Loh was appointed to the Supreme Court of Fiji, and Justice Judith Prakash has been appointed to the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts.

Tags: singapore, brunei, supreme court
Location: Singapore,

Latest From World

The Taliban officials spoke on condition of anonymity, citing what they described as the sensitive nature of the issue, the paper cited a RFE/RL report. (Representational Image)

Afghan Taliban says it released 3 Indian hostages in exchange for 11 of its members: report

Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party and former Maoist rebel, denied the allegation but stepped down as speaker last week after the woman gave details of the assault to media. (Photo: PTI)

Nepal parliament speaker arrested after woman alleges 'rape when drunk'

During the July 25 call, Trump pressed Zelensky for an investigation into former US vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to a summary of the call released by the Trump administration. (Photo: File)

Under pressure, Trump amps up complaints, says Nancy Pelosi may be guilty of treason

Samuel Little confessed to 93 homicides -- mostly of women -- between 1970 and 2005, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said. (Photo: fbi.gov)

‘Most prolific’ US serial killer murdered at least 50, believed he would get away

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

2

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

3

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

4

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

5

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham