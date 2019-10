'The bomb was placed in a motorcycle. Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed,' said Nangarhar governor spokesman.

Kabul: At least 10 people were killed and 27 wounded Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.

“The bomb was placed in a motorcycle. Unfortunately, 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident,” said Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani.