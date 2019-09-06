Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

Rajnath meets S Korean defence counterpart, discuss boosting ties

During the meeting, both sides agreed that there was great potential to further boost defence ties.

Singh is currently on a three-day visit to South Korea since Wednesday with an aim to intensify bilateral defence and security relations. (Photo: ANI)
Seoul: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo where they reviewed defence cooperation between both countries.

During the meeting, both sides agreed that there was great potential to further boost defence ties.

"Had productive discussions with the Minister of National Defence of RoK (Republic of Korea), Jeong Kyeong-Doo during a bilateral meeting. The ongoing Defence cooperation engagements have made good progress in recent years. We agreed that there was great potential to further enhance these ties," Singh tweeted.

Singh is currently on a three-day visit to South Korea since Wednesday with an aim to intensify bilateral defence and security relations.

India is developing strong military hardware cooperation with South Korea as the Indian Army has already inducted the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers (which has roots in South Korea's K-9 Thunder) built in partnership with the Indian firm Larsen and Toubro.

