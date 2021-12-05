Sunday, Dec 05, 2021 | Last Update : 02:47 PM IST

  World   Asia  05 Dec 2021  Afghanistan to resume issuing passports in 17 provinces
World, Asia

Afghanistan to resume issuing passports in 17 provinces

ANI
Published : Dec 5, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2021, 12:54 pm IST

Whenever the machines are provided, we will resume passport-issuing in the capital, said head of the Passport Department, Alam Gul Haqqani

Passport Department will start soon in rest of the provinces. (Representational image: ANI)
 Passport Department will start soon in rest of the provinces. (Representational image: ANI)

Kabul: Passport Department has been opened in 17 provinces in Afghanistan and will soon start them in the rest of the provinces, local media reported citing officials as saying.

On Saturday, the head of the Passport Department, Alam Gul Haqqani, said "we have started our activities in 17 provinces and will soon start them in the rest of the provinces", Tolo News reported.

 

As the department is planning to reopen its provincial branches, Haqqani, said some technical problems in the capital remained unsolved but efforts are underway to resolve them.

"We purchased new machines. Some of them arrived and some will arrive. Whenever the machines are provided, we will resume passport-issuing in the capital."

Although the department in Kabul stopped operations citing technical issues, the number of applicants is growing in front of the department's compound.

"Those who are registered by biometrics, their process should be completed," Tolo News quoted Qudsia, an applicant as saying.

"They have formed a commission in Ibn-e-Sina hospital and when we went there they told us the passport is given to those patients who are on the brink of dying," said Mohammad Yasar, another applicant.

 

Passport offices are opened in Herat, Kandahar, Kunduz, Balkh, Nangarhar, Khost, Paktia, Parwan, Kapisa, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Daikundi, Faryab, Ghor, Nuristan, and Badakhshan provinces, Tolo News reported.

Tags: afghanistan crisis
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol

Latest From World

The new protocol comes into effect from December 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has said. (AP Photo)

US makes negative COVID-19 test report mandatory for all incoming passengers

Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia. (Photo: AP)

Death toll rises to 13 in Indonesia volcano eruption

At least 23 other countries have reported omicron infections since South African authorities first identified the variant a week ago. (AP)

US reports first case of omicron variant in returning traveller

Anthony Fauci stressed that fully vaccinated adults should seek a booster when eligible to give themselves the best possible protection. (AFP file photo)

WHO warns of 'toxic mix' as EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham