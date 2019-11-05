Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

World, Asia

India, Bangladesh, Japan, China most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN Chief

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 1:05 pm IST

Guterres said the biggest threat to sustainability today in the world is climate change.

He cited a recent report by a research centre that said the level of the oceans is rising much faster than what was forecasted because of climate change. (Photo: FIle)
 He cited a recent report by a research centre that said the level of the oceans is rising much faster than what was forecasted because of climate change. (Photo: FIle)

Bangkok: Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh and India.

Guterres, speaking to reporters in Bangkok where he is attending the ASEAN Summit, said the biggest threat to sustainability today in the world is climate change.

He cited a recent report by a research centre that said the level of the oceans is rising much faster than what was forecasted because of climate change. The UN Chief stressed that unless nations are able to reverse this trend, because climate change for the moment is running faster than actions being taken by governments, the research forecasted that 300 million people will be flooded by sea water in the world by 2050.

"Dramatically, the most vulnerable areas are exactly in Southeast Asia, in Japan, China, Bangladesh and India," he said adding that Thailand risks to have 10 per cent of its population in flooded areas by the sea.

The recent study by non-profit organisation Climate Central was published in the journal Nature Communications. Guterres emphasised that people can discuss the accuracy of these figures, but it is clear that climate change is "running faster than what we are and is the biggest threat to the planet at the present moment, the defining issue of our time".

He said the UN is deeply committed to raise attention to governments, business community, civil society, local authorities to the needs to abide by what scientists are telling the world that there is urgent need to contain the rising temperatures 1.5 degrees until the end of the century. "And for that to be possible, we need to be carbon neutral in 2050 and reduce the emissions by 45 per cent in the next decade.

The UN chief underscored that to achieve this there is need for lot of political commitments, saying nations have to put a price on carbon.

"We need to stop subsidies for fossil fuels. And we need to stop the creation of new power plants based on coal in the future. And this question is particularly sensitive in this part of the world because there is still a meaningful number of new coal power plants for electricity production that is foreseen in the future in East Asia, in Southeast Asia and in South Asia.

Guterres said there is an addiction to coal that nations need to overcome because it remains a major threat in relation to climate change.

Those nations that are in one of the most vulnerable areas to climate change need to lead by example and be in the front line of carbon pricing, of stopping subsidies to fossil fuels and of stopping the construction of coal power electricity plants in order to be able to defeat climate change, he said.

Tags: united nations, antonio guterres, asean, climate change
Location: Thailand, Bangkok

Latest From World

President Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm must hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, a US appeals court ruled Monday, the latest setback for Trump in his tenacious efforts to keep his finances secret. (Photo: File)

Trump's accounting firm ordered to hand over 8 years of tax returns

The new Speaker will now give up his party affiliation while rival parties are traditionally not expected to field a candidate to contest his seat in elections. (Photo: Twitter)

Lindsay Hoyle replaces Bercow as Speaker of House, vows to restore UK Parl’s reputation

E Jean Carroll, a longtime Elle magazine advice columnist, said in a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan that Trump lied about attacking her, and

Columnist sues Donald Trump for calling her sex assault claim a lie

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the step in a Twitter post on Monday and pointed out that the United States had trimmed its emissions in recent years even as it had grown its energy production. (Photo: File)

US begins year-long process to formally quit Paris Climate pact

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

2

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

3

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

4

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

5

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham