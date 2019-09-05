Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

World, Asia

PM Modi concludes 2-day 'productive' Vladivostok visit, leaves for Delhi

ANI
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 7:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 7:20 pm IST

Prime Minister Modi had marathon engagements during his stay in the far east city.

He also held talks with host Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: ANI)
 He also held talks with host Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Photo: ANI)

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Delhi from Vladivostok after concluding his "productive" two-day visit to Russia.

"Thank you, Russia! This has been a productive visit. The outcomes of this visit will bring Russia and India closer. Gratitude to President Putin, the Government and people of Russia for their hospitality," tweeted Modi.

Prime Minister Modi had marathon engagements during his stay in the far east city. He participated in the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit and fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He also held talks with host Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Upon his arrival here on Wednesday, Modi received a Guard of Honour at the Vladivostok International Airport. He then met Russian President Vladimir Putin and paid a visit to the 'Zvezda' Shipbuilding Complex.

Modi and Putin spent a lot of time together while visiting the 'Zvezda' Shipbuilding Complex. In a special gesture to the Prime Minister, the Russian President also accompanied the former while exploring possible areas of cooperation in the shipbuilding sector.

Later in the day, Modi and Putin held bilateral and delegation-level talks. They signed various agreements in the fields of military and technical cooperation, energy and science, LNG Business and LNG supplies, and natural gas, to name a few, after holding bilateral talks and delegation-level negotiations.

Modi started his second day with bilateral meetings with Abe and Khaltmaagiin. He met his Japanese counterpart and discussed the bilateral ties shared between India and Japan.

The Mongolian President and Modi discussed on a number of issues in that pretext, including projects which are underway, particularly the line of credit extended by India to Mongolia in building a major oil refinery that would help the Central Asian country meet its energy needs.

He then addressed the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum.

Tags: shinzo abe, vladimir putin, eastern economic forum, narendra modi

Latest From World

The two sides talked about the common challenges faced by their countries, as well as their mutual support for principles of territorial integrity. (Photo: ANI)

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Indonesian counterpart Marsudi

‘Trade tensions are weighing heavily on the entire air cargo industry,’ said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac. (Photo: Representative)

US-China trade war impacting air freight demand: IATA

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam earlier on Thursday (local time) said that the decision to withdraw the extradition bill was taken by the Hong Kong government and not Beijing, South China Morning Post reported. (Photo: File)

Carrie Lam says, 'Decision to withdraw extradition bill taken by Hong Kong govt not Beijing'

‘The relationship between India and Russia is on the rise,’ FICCI President Sandip Somany said. (Photo: ANI)

India, Russia sign 30 MoUs to boost trade and investments

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

2

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

3

iPhone 11 series to be named iPhone 11R, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

4

Justin Bieber spends quality time with wife Hailey on the beach; see pics

5

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham