In meeting with Malaysian premier, Modi raises issue of Zakir Naik's extradition

THE ASIAN AGE.
The 53-year-old is wanted in India for fuelling extremism and a controversial figure who labelled the 9/11 attacks an 'inside job'.

PM Modi met the Malaysian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in the Russian Far East Region. (Photo: MEA | Twitter)
Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad and raised the issue of extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India for fuelling extremism.

Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said: “Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of Zakir Naik's extradition. Both the parties have decided that our officials will stay in contact regarding the matter and it is an important issue for us.”

The 53-year-old is wanted in India for fuelling extremism and is a controversial figure who labelled the 9/11 terror attacks an “inside job”. He fled three years ago and moved to Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency.

Naik has been banned from giving public speeches anywhere in Malaysia after his remark against Malaysian Hindus. Later, he apologised for his remark but insisted that he was not a racist.

Reacting to Naik’s controversial comments, Mahathir had said it was "quite clear" that Naik wanted to participate in racial politics. Mahathir added that as a permanent resident, Naik was not allowed to participate in politics.

PM Modi met the Malaysian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in the Russian Far East Region.

