Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

World, Asia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam formally withdraws controversial extradition bill

ANI
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 9:08 am IST

Lam also announced the addition of a former education bureau chief and former judge to the IPCC, according to CNN.

Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months. (Photo: File)
 Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months. (Photo: File)

Hong Kong: Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months.

"We must find ways to address the discontent in society and look for solutions. After more than two months of social unrest, it is obvious to many that this discontentment extends far beyond the bill," Lam was quoted by CNN as saying while making a video statement.

The decision marked a dramatic U-turn for Lam, who succumbed to pressure from the protesters' five main demands, one of which called for the full withdrawal of the bill which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

However, Lam did not cave in as far as the other four demands of the demonstrators went, including more democratic rights for the city and independent commission into alleged police brutality, asserting that all inquiries would be done by the existing Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC).

Lam also announced the addition of a former education bureau chief and former judge to the IPCC, according to CNN.

Underlining that her government's priority was to restore law and order in Hong Kong, the pro-Beijing leader said, "Let's replace conflicts with conversations and let's look for solutions."

Earlier in June, Lam had suspended the bill and said that it was 'dead', but the protesters have long been suspicious of her government's refusal to formally withdraw the proposed legislation and feared it could be revived later.

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong leader said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even "contemplated to discuss a resignation" with her mainland superiors. Her remarks came after a purported audio recording emerged of her saying she would quit if she had "a choice".

Last week witnessed some of the fiercest standoffs between protesters and police as security forces carried out mass arrests on the eve of a banned march, and demonstrators lobbed petrol bombs at police headquarters, stations and government buildings in the city.

Hong Kong: Embattled Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday formally withdrew a controversial extradition bill which ignited violent mass protests across the semi-autonomous city in the last three months.

"We must find ways to address the discontent in society and look for solutions. After more than two months of social unrest, it is obvious to many that this discontentment extends far beyond the bill," Lam was quoted by CNN as saying while making a video statement.

The decision marked a dramatic U-turn for Lam, who succumbed to pressure from the protesters' five main demands, one of which called for the full withdrawal of the bill which would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

However, Lam did not cave in as far as the other four demands of the demonstrators went, including more democratic rights for the city and independent commission into alleged police brutality, asserting that all inquiries would be done by the existing Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC).

Lam also announced the addition of a former education bureau chief and former judge to the IPCC, according to CNN.

Underlining that her government's priority was to restore law and order in Hong Kong, the pro-Beijing leader said, "Let's replace conflicts with conversations and let's look for solutions."

Earlier in June, Lam had suspended the bill and said that it was 'dead', but the protesters have long been suspicious of her government's refusal to formally withdraw the proposed legislation and feared it could be revived later.

On Tuesday, the Hong Kong leader said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even "contemplated to discuss a resignation" with her mainland superiors. Her remarks came after a purported audio recording emerged of her saying she would quit if she had "a choice".

Last week witnessed some of the fiercest standoffs between protesters and police as security forces carried out mass arrests on the eve of a banned march, and demonstrators lobbed petrol bombs at police headquarters, stations and government buildings in the city.

Tags: hong kong, extradition, bill, carrie lam
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong

Latest From World

One of them was struggling in a pool near the falls and the other jumped in to help. Neither resurfaced. (Representational Image)

Two University of Texas students from India drown in Oklahoma

The 68-year-old military veteran had served as United States Defense Secretary from January 2017 to December 2018. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan most dangerous country to deal with: Former US Defence Secretary Mattis

With his tiny round glasses pointing at the ceiling and wearing a double-breasted suit, Rees-Mogg appeared to be taking a rest in the crucial final minutes before a crunch Brexit vote on Tuesday night lit up Twitter. (Photo: AFP)

UK politician, Brexit backer stretches on front bench amid debate; trolled

Russia and India today signed MoUs in various sectors, including civil nuclear and LNG. (Photo: ANI)

Russia plans to set up above 20 nuclear power units in India in next 20 years

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham