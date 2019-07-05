Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:40 PM IST

World, Asia

Chinese guy sentenced to death, hid wife's body in freezer for 100 days

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 6:44 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 6:44 pm IST

He logged into the social networking accounts of his wife and replied to text messages she received from her parents and friends.

Zhu appealed against the death sentence handed down by the Shanghai No 2 Intermediate People’s Court in August. (Photo: File)
 Zhu appealed against the death sentence handed down by the Shanghai No 2 Intermediate People’s Court in August. (Photo: File)

China: Chinese man gets death for killing wife, hiding body in freezer for over 100 days.

A court in China’s Shanghai on Friday upheld the death sentence given to a man for killing his wife and hiding her body in a deep freezer for over 100 days.

Zhu Xiaodong, 30, spent nearly 150,000 yuan (USD 21,800) from his wife Yang Liping’s credit card on travelling with another woman for “trying to forget about the killing”, state-run China Daily reported.

Yang, 30, was the only child of her parents.

Zhu appealed against the death sentence handed down by the Shanghai No 2 Intermediate People’s Court in August.

The Shanghai Higher People’s court on Friday confirmed the sentence, the report said.

He was convicted for strangling Yang during an argument on October 17, 2016, at their home in Hongkou district 10 months after they tied the knot, the court said.

Zhu, a clerk at a clothing store, hid the body of the woman, a former primary school teacher, in a freezer in the balcony for 106 days, the report said.

During the period, he logged into the social networking accounts of his wife and replied to text messages she received from her parents and friends, according to the court.

Zhu surrendered before police, accompanied by his parents on February 1 after realising he could no longer hide the truth as the couple was asked to attend the father-in-law’s birthday dinner that evening, the report said.

He purchased the freezer, which was used to preserve his wife’s body, online on September 22. He claimed that he bought it to store meat for his pet snakes, lizards and frogs. But Yang’s family believed it was a premeditated murder.

After Yang’s death, Zhu travelled to Hainan province, Nanjing and Xuzhou cities in Jiangsu province and South Korea in a bid to “trying to forget about the killing”.

He used her credit cards for luxury goods and daily expenses. He used Yang’s ID card to check into hotel rooms along with another woman.

Tags: crime, china, murder
Location: China, Shanghai

Latest From World

Taliban has conducted various attacks in a past few days. On June 2, 68 people suffered injuries in a coordinated attack by the terror group which rocked the city of Kabul. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

4 killed, 36 wounded in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

The woman was captured by Kurdish forces in September 2017. (Photo: File)

Member of IS, German woman sentenced to 5 years imprisonment

In the interview, Phillips explains how the endless of her appearance is a source of continual frustration. (Photo: File)

Labour MP Jess Phillips talks about sexism in Parliment

Lisa Smith joined the Islamic State group after divorcing her husband for not following her at the age of 33. (Photo: ScreenGrab)

IS bride, Lisa Smith says she did not train fighters

MOST POPULAR

1

Heart-breaking story behind the viral cow’s ‘football skills’

2

Why are labourers in Maharashtra having their wombs removed?

3

Adventurous mom: Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photo shoot; see pics

4

Watch: Sena corporator Milind Vaidya assaults chicken traders over 'parking issue'

5

Fake Samsung firmware update app dupes over 10,000,000 Android users

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham