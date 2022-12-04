Sunday, Dec 04, 2022 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

  World   Asia  04 Dec 2022  Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan new Army chief Munir
World, Asia

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan new Army chief Munir

PTI
Published : Dec 4, 2022, 11:48 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2022, 11:48 am IST

Munir made the remarks during his first-ever visit to troops in the frontline areas in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LoC)

Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir (Image credit: Twitter/@IntelDte)
 Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir (Image credit: Twitter/@IntelDte)

Islamabad: Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir on Saturday said that if his country is attacked, the Pakistani armed forces will "not only defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy."

Munir made the remarks during his first-ever visit to troops in the frontline areas in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us, he said.

General Munir on November 24 replaced General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired after serving two consecutive three-year terms as the Army chief in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

During his visit to the frontline areas, Chief of Army Staff Gen Munir was briefed on the latest situation along LoC and operational preparedness of the formation.

General Munir interacted with officers and soldiers, appreciating their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.

He also talked about some recent statements by Indian officials about Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation, he said.

Earlier on arrival at the LoC, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Corps Commander Rawalpindi, received the Army chief.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India's decision evoked strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. Trade ties between Pakistan and India have largely been frozen since then.

India has told Pakistan that the entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be an integral and inalienable part of the country. 

Tags: pakistan army chief, india pakistan war, general asim munir
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. (Twitter)

'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai after receiving Padma Bhushan

An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, one of the largest facilities for oil and petroleum products in southern Russia. (AP file photo)

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

People walking across a street in Haizhu district, Guangzhou city, in China's southern Guangdong province, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the city. (AFP)

China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)

'Come to Ukraine', Zelensky slams Elon Musk's peace proposal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham