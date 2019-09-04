Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

Modi, Putin hug, shake hand ahead of visit to Zvezda shipbuilding complex

ANI
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 11:46 am IST

Modi arrived here earlier Wednesday, on a two-day visit, to hold talks with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday paid a visit to the 'Zvezda' Shipbuilding Complex with an aim to learn about Russia's exemplary capabilities in the shipbuilding sector as well as explore possibilities of cooperation in this area.

"Zvezda" Shipbuilding Complex is a project of strategic importance for Russia's Far Eastern region and the domestic shipbuilding industry that is implemented under the authority of the Russian President, the Government of the Russian Federation and the Consortium of JSC Rosneftegaz, Rosneft and Gazprombank.

The construction of the complex started in 2009, while the ceremonial start-up of the new shipyard production took place on September 1, 2016, in the presence of Putin.

The largest shipbuilding complex in the country has been built in the Bay of Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky region on the basis of the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship-Repairing Center (FESSC), and the Far Eastern Shipyard "Zvezda".

The Complex is located at a distance of 130 kilometers and 2hr 30min from the FESSC campus.

PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian PM Putin also hugged and shook hands before their departure for Zvezda ship-building complex.

Modi arrived here earlier today, on a two-day visit, to hold talks with Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum to give a new impetus to bilateral ties between India and Russia.

Read: PM Modi arrives in Russia; to meet Putin, attend Eastern Economic Forum

India and Russia are expected to sign numerous agreements in the fields of defence, trade, investments, industrial cooperation, energy and connectivity corridors at the 20th Annual Summit between the two countries.

In his departure statement, Modi had said that strong bilateral partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multi-polar world and the two countries cooperate extensively in the strategic fields of defence, civil nuclear energy and peaceful uses of space.

