Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

World, Asia

'Matter of great respect': Modi thanks Russian prez Putin for invite to economic forum

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 1:30 pm IST

PM Modi is on 2-day visit to Russia to meet with President Putin, discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day bilateral visit to Russia where he will discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest in summit talks with Russian President Putin, and also participate in the Eastern Economic Forum.

Addressing the meeting, PM Modi said, “Your invitation to me, for Eastern Economic Forum is a matter of great respect. This is a historical occasion to give a new dimension to the support between the two countries. I am waiting to participate in the forum tomorrow.”

PM Modi expressed his gratitude on the announcement of him being awarded Russia's highest civilian award. "I express my gratitude to you and people of Russia. This demonstrates the friendly relations between the people of our two countries. It’s a matter of honour for the 1.3 billion Indians.”

PM Modi called Russia an integral friend and a trustworthy partner of India. "You’ve personally focussed on expanding our special and privileged strategic partnership,” he said.

He added, “ As two integral friends, we’ve met regularly. I’ve spoken to you over telephone on several issues, I’ve never felt any hesitation.”

Tags: pm modi, vladivostok, vladimir putin, eastern economic summit
Location: Russian Federation, Primorje, Vladivostok

Latest From World

He was arrested and escorted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department but behaved aggressively and was uncooperative. (Photo: Representational)

Indian man molests woman at Singapore church, shows middle finger to chasing cops

The unprecedented move of five American governors visiting India in quick succession is a part of the efforts by the Trump administration and the Modi government to enhance a state-to-state relationship. (Photo: File)

Five US Governors to visit India over next two months

The Chinese government rejected a recent proposal by Lam to defuse the conflict that included withdrawing the extradition bill altogether, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong leader to announce withdrawal of controversial extradition bill

He went on to castigate Pakistani leaders, in an indirect comment on the current Imran Khan government, saying ‘they don’t have leaders who care about their future’. (Photo: AP)

Ex-US defence secretary says Pakistan is the ‘most dangerous country’

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham