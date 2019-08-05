Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 10:04 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan: Imran Khan presides over National Security Committee meeting

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 9:19 pm IST

The Prime Minister also urged the United Nations Security Council to 'take note of international threat to peace and security'.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting. (Photo: Twitter)

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which had been called to discuss the issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India of using cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

The NSC meeting was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief, Air Chief, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence and other senior officials.

The government of Pakistan informed this on Twitter.

Earlier Khan took to social media to condemn India's alleged use of cluster ammunition to target civilians along the LoC. He alleged that India's attack violated international humanitarian law.

The Prime Minister also urged the United Nations Security Council to "take note of this international threat to peace and security."

The allegations were, however, rejected by the Indian Army as "pure propaganda".

In a telephonic conversation with Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Council (OIC) Yousuf Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, Qureshi urged to take notice on the situation and to extend full cooperation, Geo News reported.

The OIC tweeted about the situation despite India's rejection of the usage of cluster ammunition.

