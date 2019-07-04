Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

World, Asia

Man poured water on Baidu CEO during speech, arrested

AFP
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 6:23 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 6:23 pm IST

Chinese authorities have detained a man in connection with its investigation.

A man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, CEO of Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. (Photo: File)
 A man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, CEO of Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. (Photo: File)

Shangai: Chinese authorities have detained a man in connection with an investigation of an incident in which a man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, CEO of Chinese search giant Baidu Inc, at a conference, police said on Thursday.

Li was making a keynote address on Wednesday at the opening of an annual Baidu event to promote its advances in artificial intelligence (AI), when a man approached the stage and emptied a bottle of water over Li's head.

"Baidu alerted police about the incident," Beijing police said.

Authorities investigated and identified the individual and placed him in administrative detention, which can last five days, for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble", police said.

Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baidu is China's dominant search engine and the counterpart to Google Inc. The company often draws public anger over perceived problems linked to searches.

In 2016, the company faced criticism when a student with cancer died after seeking a treatment advertised on Baidu.

This year, a journalist's criticising Baidu for prioritising links to its own publishing platform in its search results went viral.

Li's soaking sparked a lot of chatter on social media with some users making light of the incident. T-shirts poking fun at Li also appeared on Chinese e-commerce sites.

Tags: shangai, baidu, robin li, ai
Location: China, Shanghai

Latest From World

The tremor was felt around 4:30 am (UTC). (Photo: PTI)

6.2 magnitude quake strikes Canada's Haida Gwaii region

Refusal to deliver F-35 jets would be 'robbery', says Erdogan

Sheikh Khalid was the founder and creative director of a fashion brand, QASIMI, and debuted his collection in 2008. (Photo: AFP)

Sheikh Khalid, Sharjah ruler's son, dies unexplained death in London at 39

Italy's David Sassoli is a 63-year-old former journalist. (Photo: AFP)

European Parliament elects Italian social democrat David Sassoli as new president

MOST POPULAR

1

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

2

5G: A health hazard?

3

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

4

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

5

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham