Monday, Apr 04, 2022 | Last Update : 09:02 AM IST

  World   Asia  04 Apr 2022  Imran Khan claims US diplomat Donald Lu involved in 'conspiracy' to topple his govt
World, Asia

Imran Khan claims US diplomat Donald Lu involved in 'conspiracy' to topple his govt

PTI
Published : Apr 4, 2022, 7:22 am IST
Updated : Apr 4, 2022, 7:26 am IST

Pakistan's Opposition leaders have ridiculed Khan's allegation, and the US has dismissed it

Supporter of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hold the national flag during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
 Supporter of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hold the national flag during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition.

Addressing a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders here after the National Assembly Deputy Speaker rejected the no-trust motion, citing national security, said that during the National Security Committee's meeting, the country's highest security body, it was also noted that a foreign interference was made into the internal politics of the country through a no-confidence motion.

 

He then claimed that Lu, the top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department, was involved in the foreign conspiracy' to topple his government.

Pakistan's Opposition leaders have ridiculed Khan's allegation, and the US has dismissed it.

Khan claimed that Lu warned the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be "implications" if the Pakistan Prime Minister survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

He said minutes of the communique regarding a meeting between the ambassador of Pakistan in the US and the US officials were shared in the NSC's meeting.

A plan was perpetrated outside Pakistan to interfere into internal politics of the country, adding when the highest national security body confirmed it, it became irrelevant as to how many numbers the opposition had in the assembly, the official APP news agency quoted Khan as saying.

 

The embassy officials of the said country were also in contact with the PTI members who had defected, he claimed.

Khan said that the no-confidence motion against him was a foreign conspiracy and he thanked Allah that it failed.

The prime minister referring to his announcement early in the day, said that the Opposition was in a state of shock and they did not know what had happened to them.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Khan openly held the US responsible for the foreign conspiracy to overthrow his government.

Ok I'm taking the name of US, the conspiracy has been hatched with the help of America to remove me, PM Imran had said while addressing the participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary party in Islamabad.

 

Earlier, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri termed the no-confidence motion against the premier unconstitutional, saying that it was backed by foreign powers.

Khan claims the US is leading a conspiracy to remove him because of his criticism of US policy and other foreign policy decisions he has taken.

Khan visited Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin as Russia was launching the invasion of Ukraine. He has previously criticised America's "War on Terror".

Pakistan's ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

 

US President Joe Biden is yet to make a customary call to Prime Minister Khan since he assumed office in January 2021.

Tags: imran khan government, pakistan prime minister imran khan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Related Stories

Latest From World

Sri Lankans participate in a protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, before the beginning of curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka blocks social media to contain anti-govt protests

A delivery man wearing personal protective equipment prepares to deliver food bought online for residents who were restricted due to a recent Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, in Ningbo in China's eastern Zhejiang province on April 2, 2022. (AFP)

COVID-19 cases rise in Shanghai with millions under lockdown

A billboard with the picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is displayed outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP /Anjum Naveed)

Imran Khan faces dismissal as Pakistan parliament sits for no-confidence vote

The Undertaker gestures after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday night.. (By Arrangement)

Undertaker immortalised in Hall of Fame

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham